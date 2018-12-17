Who is afraid to answer questions on jobs in India?

In a week from the publication of the paper titled “All you wanted to know about jobs in India — but were afraid to ask” in early July 2018, I had raised ten observations to members of the EAC-PM pertaining to serious mistakes in the paper. The report was prepared for the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

My observations were limited only to the incorrect use of CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey in the paper. These and some audacious assumptions had led to a “conclusion” that 12.8 million jobs were added in ...