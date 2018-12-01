Who's the tallest of them all?

Size matters. In at least one respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acolytes and allies have surpassed him in matters of towering ambition.

In the statue-building spree that currently grips the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this week was talking up five construction firms for a statue of Lord Rama to come up in Ayodhya. Rama’s effigy will soar to 221 metres, that is, 39 metres higher than 182-metre Statue of Unity, Mr Modi’s dream project — closely monitored and fast-tracked by the prime minister’s office — that he unveiled on the ...