Who will be BJP's Mahalanobis?

A few days ago, Puja Mehra, an accomplished economic journalist, wrote an article asking who, if anyone, was Narendra Modi’s A N Varma or Montek Ahluwalia or Bimal Jalan or Y V Reddy or Vijay Kelkar, bureaucrats who had helped former prime ministers. Even Indira Gandhi, who, like Mr Modi, was wary of intellect, turned to P N Haksar, who gave economic shape to her political imperatives.

What Ms Mehra meant to ask was from where Mr Modi gets his economic advice. This question has been puzzling observers of the Indian economy for the last five years. No satisfactory answer has ...