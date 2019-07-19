Why business is not just about deal, explains Morgan Stanley's de Sequeira

Sorry, I’m running 10 minutes late,” the message flashes on my handphone. Its sender, Aisha de Sequeira, who arrived from New York City around a decade ago to run Morgan Stanley, has raised some $20 billion of capital for clients in India and provided advisory services for over $70 billion in M&A deals.

Those include investments by Nippon Life into Reliance Life and Reliance Asset Management, the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, and more recently, the first REIT deal for the Blackstone Group-backed Embassy Office Parks. She’s also fast become the face of the ...