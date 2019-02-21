Why cut off one's nose to spite one's face?

India is fast emerging as one of the top OTT (over the top internet applications) markets in the world. By 2020, it will be the second largest online video viewing audience globally. Amazingly, rural India constitutes 65 per cent of the video consumption despite rural net connectivity being only 40 per cent.

Growth prospects are therefore impressive. We are already one of the leading countries in app downloads with over 12 billion in 2017 and exponentially rising (EY). Rabid consumer demand for YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, Saavn, and other OTT content providers resulted in exponential growth ...