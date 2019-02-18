Why Facebook's app integration ploy throws fresh challenges for regulators

Facebook is in the process of integrating the technology behind its messaging applications — Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram Direct, The New York Times reported last month. The news report flagged off concerns over privacy, as well as competition.

In the Indian context, there has been an increased focus on social media platforms owing to issues of fake news leading to mob violence and biases based on political leanings. The Union government has sought to bring in new rules making intermediaries like social media platforms more liable in actively blocking content. ...