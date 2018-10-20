Why hydropower needs a push

Hydropower has clear economic, social and systemic advantages. Fuelled by water, it is clean and renewable compared to fossil fuels. It is among the cheapest sources of energy. It can be operated for base loads as well as peak loads.

Hydro projects have enormous socio-economic benefits for local populations and surrounding areas. Worldwide, at least 66 countries generate more than half of their power from hydro. In neighbouring Bhutan it accounts for 40 per cent of exports and 25 per cent of GDP. Yet, hydropower is neglected in India — of the total potential of 142 Gw, capacity ...