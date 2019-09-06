Why India should take dissent seriously

Powerful nations need to be self-correcting if they are to undo the harm that all nations do to themselves. The United States was built on two crimes against humanity. The first was the extermination of the native populations of the regions now known as America.

The European invasion wiped out 90 per cent of the original inhabitants. The second was slavery, which kept millions in bondage. Slavery ended after horrific violence in which hundreds of thousands of Americans died. More American soldiers were killed in their civil war fighting one another than all of India’s dead in ...