Why is India not capitalising on the US-China trade spat?

In the article “A China Trade Deal will be a Triumph for Donald Trump” by this writer (Business Standard, March 16, 2019), it was reported how China’ decision to hike its imports from the United States from a meagre $111.16 billion to $1.3 trillion would be a great boost to the US economy.

China’s proposal to buy $30 billion worth of agricultural products from the US, including soya bean, corn and wheat, will undoubtedly provide great relief to American farmers who have been hit badly by the retaliatory taxes imposed by China on soya bean in the recent ...