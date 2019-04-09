Why manifestos lose credibility

The divorce between fiscal prudence and manifestos released by national political parties is complete. The Indian National Congress, in its bid to return to power, released its manifesto on April 2 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking another five-year term in office, announced on April 8 what its goals would be if it were voted back to power.

Many of the key economic promises in both the manifestos are not only fiscally imprudent, but they also reveal how unrealistic our political parties can become while making economic policy promises. A lot has been written about ...