Why Modi must caution his friend 'Bibi'

Bharatiya Janata Party members are probably not the only Indians to look enviously at Benjamin Netanyahu who has just enacted a law reiterating that Israel is a monocultural country — of, for and by Jews only. Not that anyone ever thought the Jewish homeland was a multicultural paradise for Muslims, Christians and Hindus.

But despite being the region’s strongest military power, Israel’s ruling Likud coalition feels insecure enough to have to remind its Arabs — nearly 21 per cent of the population — that they are there on sufferance. What the world — ...