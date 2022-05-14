Why no one talks of co-opetition in advertising

I was first exposed to the concept of co-opetition many years ago in the Japanese advertising industry.

We in India then were completely driven by the Western concept of agency exclusivity, wherein if you worked with one brand in a given category, then you were automatically shut-out by other competing brands. Such monogamy was seen to be a necessary ethical virtue — but with an expanding number of brands in every category, large ad agencies started to “cheat” by launching second agencies and third agencies to circumvent the problem and grab available competitive ...