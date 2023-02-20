JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war brings about structural changes in global trade
Saving the land for better use
CO2 arbitrage will make heroes
Hospital held liable for acting without consent
Technology is making trade more trendy
Honeymoon with record profits may end in March
Finding Nellie's smoking gun
Of fake trees and moondust sunscreen
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?
A 'truth' waiting to be told
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion:, CO2 arbitrage, saving the land for better use & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why only George Soros? Expose all "foreign hands"

Successive Indian govts have remained mum about the round-tripping of black money through the well-established "Mauritius Route", which continues to pollute the Indian market

Topics
George Soros | Narendra Modi | Smriti Irani

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

No one can be allowed to rain on India's parade just when Prime Minister Modi is on the cusp of being recognised as a world leader through India's routine and rotational assumption of the G-20 presidency. Therefore, the breaking of informal red lines set for the domestic media by outsiders has to be framed by the ruling dispensation as a conspiracy of "foreign powers".

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on George Soros

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 11:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.