Why Patel vs Nehru is a bogus debate

Next week the prime minister will present to the world the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. This will begin a long election cycle, first in two large and crucial states, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and then the lead-up to the general election.

It also continues Narendra Modi’s project of weaning away from the Congress party those Congressmen such as Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose who might have actually been revolted by our present majoritarian nationalism. It must be accepted that he has been quite successful in this project and we’re producing a generation that ...