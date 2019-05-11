Why PPPs are key to good public transport

Hundreds of people gather at bus terminals every morning, standing in line for tickets and jostling with the crowds to reach their destinations on time and in a cost-effective manner. The transport system of our country is built upon and primarily functions through services provided by state-run bus corporations.

But change is the need of the hour for these corporations. According to the International Road Federation, India’s bus penetration is 1.4 buses per 1000 people, as opposed to South Africa’s 6.5 buses per 1000 people and Thailand's 8.6 buses per 1000 people. In ...