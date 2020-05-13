Why RBI shouldn't finance govt borrowings

The government announcement to borrow 54 per cent more than planned increases the Centre’s fiscal deficit up from the budgeted 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 5.5 per cent. State governments will be encouraged by this to come out and borrow more, taking the combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and the states to well above 10 per cent of GDP.

That could well be an underestimate by as much as 5 per cent of GDP as the budgeted growth of nominal GDP of 10 per cent is widely forecast to be 5 to 6 per cent. The final deficit could be even larger as the disinvestment target ...