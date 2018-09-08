Why renewable energy is so vital for India

Petroleum prices have always been a contentious issue in India. Historically, political expediency overrode economic considerations. The central government has some compelling reasons not to interfere with market forces, which are currently being affected by global factors.

India imported 256.32 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products in 2017-18, for which it paid Rs 6.53 trillion. India's import dependence in crude oil is over 80 per cent. The Indian basket of crude oil represents a derived basket comprising of sour grade (Oman and Dubai average) and sweet grade ...