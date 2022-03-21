Why right-wing historians could learn from D D Kosambi

Actually, the Damodar I am talking about didn’t have “das” at the end of his name. He was plain Damodar. Or to spell out his name fully, Damodar Dharmananda Kosambi, better known as D D Kosambi, one of the greatest scholars of India. He was born in Goa in 1907 and died in Pune in 1966. In 2008 he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Kosambi was a mathematician who made several original contributions. He was a statistician, too. Also a philologist and a geneticist. And a Sanskrit scholar. To top it all off, he was a historian, too, who studied India’s ancient ...