JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

China's digital money

How to reduce India's infrastructure deficit
Business Standard

Why rural resurgence matters

With rural demand driving growth in many Indian industries, interventions aimed at jump-starting agrarian activities will play a key role in the country's economic revival

Topics
Rural Development   |   Agriculture Economy

Amarendu Nandy & Abhishek Tripathy 

Amarendu Nandy & Abhishek Tripathy

The government’s decision to enact a nationwide lockdown (from March 25) to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic ignited a debate on the trade-offs between saving lives and protecting livelihoods. The pandemic has jeopardised economic activity, and has disproportionately affected the employment and income of daily wage earners in urban centres (mostly rural out-migrants) and rural farmers.

The growing inter-connectedness between India’s urban and rural economies has meant that the headwinds and tailwinds impacting the former have had a congruent impact on the latter as well. The latest ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU