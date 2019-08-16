Why she can, but won't

The isles are full of noises. I mean the British Isles where this is being written. The noises are not only the groans of victims of the Peterloo Massacre of August 16, 1819, but today’s muffled talk of crises and muted whispers of coups.

Since they concern parliament and constitutionality, there’s a strong resemblance with the exciting times of Indira Gandhi and Gyani Zail Singh. Boris Johnson boisterously prancing about with a House of Commons majority of only one recalls Mrs Gandhi’s defiance after the Allahabad High Court judgment. The pious expected her to ...