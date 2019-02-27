Why simple ideas are great

In today’s digital era, customers are more demanding, knowledgeable and empowered than ever. They want applications that are personalised to their specific needs, anywhere and anytime.

Their expectations from products and services are compelling network operators and engineers to devise solutions that are similar in nature to consumer apps and can function according to demand while delivering the highest quality. Due to these developments, backend networks have become more complex than ever whilst operating under unique operating conditions. They must seamlessly cater to a ...