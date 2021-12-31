Why social scientists must include technological change in their analyses

For some, New Year’s Eve is a time for revelry. For others it is a time for sober reflection, not just about the quality of the scotch that you are sipping, but also, as it weaves its magic, about lesser things — like explicitly including the effects of technology on human behaviour and on societies.

To the best of my knowledge, the only thinker to have done this in his analysis of societies was Karl Marx, the 19th century German philosopher. It was he who foresaw that the unending quest for profits would lead to socially detrimental outcomes because of the commercially ...