Why the govt's economic package cannot be classified as stimulus

Is there a danger that the government, seeing the economic revival and the relaxing of tensions with China on the LAC, might become complacent? I ask because last week, at the time of announcing the third economic package, the finance minister said the stimuli injected by the government so far amounts to 15 per cent of GDP. That’s quite a lot of money, around Rs 30 trillion.

Some questions do, however, need answering. The foremost of these is the government’s definition of stimulus because that term has a specific meaning in economics and most of the steps announced in ...