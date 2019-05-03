Why the HYV matters in UP politics

The first compromise people noticed was the food. Yogi Adityanath is a mahant, a holy man. He is prohibited, for pollution-purity reasons, from eating just anywhere.

As MP, he would be invited by voters and constituents for meals and his supporters would warn them in advance: “Maharajji khana nahin khayenge…”. He might have a piece of fruit or a nut or two, but nothing more. Now, along with party President Amit Shah, the mahant of the Gorakhnath temple is eating everywhere: You can see him squatting and eating with Yadavs, Dalits… Unthinkable in the past. ...