Why the motor vehicles Bill must be passed

In the few minutes that it takes you to read this article, there will likely have been a road accident somewhere in this country. Every hour, about 17 lives are lost somewhere in this country due to road accidents.

About 150,000 people died in road accidents in 2016. It was in 2016, that the government initiated major reforms to the Motor Vehicles Act, the main law that governs road safety standards in the country and covers everything from licencing to norms for third party insurance, to cab regulation. The changes, based on recommendations of a committee of state transport ministers ...