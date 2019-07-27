Why the Wage Code is inadequate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during its first stint (2014-19) took a bold decision to rationalise the numerous labour laws into four codes, of which the Code on Wages was one. The Wage Code, which replaces four laws — the Payment of Wages Act, 1936; the Minimum Wages Act, 1948; the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965; and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 — was first placed in Parliament in August 2017.

It was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, which submitted its report on December 18, 2018. The NDA returned to power with a massive electoral mandate ...