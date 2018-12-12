Why three states voted for change

Even while the pundits try and figure out why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost three states in the Hindi belt, one may find that the traditional answers may not be fully satisfactory. We can conclude that Rajasthan always alternates between Congress and BJP, and so the turfing out of Vasundhara Raje is not a surprise.

We can also surmise that both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh have been around for 15 years, and so voters wanted to see some new faces at work. Then, there is “rural distress” to explain what otherwise looks like a whimsical voter decision to throw ...