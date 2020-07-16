Why vaccines can't be launched overnight

While the quest for developing vaccines for Covid-19 is on at pandemic speed, there has been widespread speculation that vaccines may come out in the market soon. However, scientists such as the UK’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and his US counterpart, Anthony Fauci, keep repeating that it won’t happen before 12 to 18 months.

Also, in late February, the World Health Organization said that it wasn’t expecting a vaccine in less than 18 months. So the confusion continues. Certainly, a drug cannot be manufactured and prescribed as soon as a potential ...