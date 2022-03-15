Widening fault lines over Ukraine

Irrespective of how the war in Ukraine ends on the battlefield, Russia is already a defeated country. Its adversary is not Ukraine but the West, led by the US.

Its expectation was that the subjugation of Ukraine would be the point of entry to a new European order in which Russia would be a key stakeholder, and its security interests would be acknowledged and respected. This war aim will not be achieved even if its armed forces leave Ukraine as a pile of rubble. What Russia failed to appreciate is that we now live in a densely interconnected and networked world across multiple dimensions ...