Wielding the stick versus carrying one

A certain kind of politician has no hesitation in rushing in where angels fear to tread. “Banning Chinese apps was India’s digital strike on China”, IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad crowed triumphantly, offering visions of border crossings with bombardment that vaporised targets, a la surgical strikes on Pakistan. One wonders about the parallel.

But then, words come easily to him. General V K Singh went a shade better to claim China had lost 40 soldiers. How could he possibly have known that? No authoritative claims were made on Chinese death tolls by the ...