Will Trump get a second term?

In the presidential poll scheduled for November 2020, the current incumbent Donald Trump is seeking re-election. In fact, Mr Trump filed for re-election on the very first day he took the oath of office as president of the United States on January 20, 2017.

The performance of the US economy has undoubtedly been spectacular during the first two years of his presidency. Mr Trump promised a growth rate of 6 per cent when he became president in January 2017. While the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2017, GDP growth reached an annual rate of 4.2 per cent ...