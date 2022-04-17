Win or endure? Choose advisor based on goal

Would you hire a coach who tells you upfront that he will not help you win? If your answer is “No”, I would not be surprised. But this question is not as stupid as it appears. Let us take a couple of examples from the world of athletics and wellness.

If it is your dream to complete a 42-kilometre marathon, would you consider hiring Patrick Sang? He coaches the legendary Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, the first man to run the marathon in under two hours. When your dream is to just complete a marathon, you don’t need such a coach. Rather, you would need an ...