India's emergence as leading power
Business Standard

Winds of change in renewables

Clean energy is becoming cheaper and, therefore, more affordable. The use of IoT will also ensure it can achieve efficiencies that traditional energy companies struggle to achieve

Pranjal Sharma 

When Tejpreet Singh Chopra ventured into the renewables sector, he realised quickly that maintenance is tougher than installations. As CEO of Bharat Light and Power (BLP), Chopra had set up wind farms in five locations in India. All the farms together had about 200 turbines, each costing over $2 million.

This was the easy part. As the project matured and energy was steadily being generated, BLP began to face serious maintenance issues. Each turbine has a generator, gearbox, bearings, and blades, which must work at peak efficiency in the short period when wind speeds are optimal ...

First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 00:33 IST

