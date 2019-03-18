Winners and losers

On March 5, 2019, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the US government’s intention to terminate the benefit of duty-free treatment under the generalised system of preferences (GSP) for products imported from India. How much of a setback does this constitute for India’s exports? Within 60 days of the notification, imports from India of products now included in the USGSP scheme will be required to pay MFN duties.

The preliminary assessment in India of the damage to the country’s trade interest has been dismissive. There are a number of reasons ...