Wish list for judiciary

The new government is in place and the nation is waiting for unravelling of the promised hundred new steps like Digital India, solar energy and space flights. One area that cries for attention is the venerable judiciary. The higher judiciary has undergone a traumatic period in recent years.

While finance, telecom, energy and other sectors have lobbyists galore, judges have no power brokers to advance their cause. They have to take largely what comes to them and defend their independence, sometimes coming out openly. It is their constant grievance for years that the third estate is not ...