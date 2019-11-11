With Ayodhya verdict in its favour, will the Hindutva juggernaut now pause?

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the verdict with a tweet that the judgment should not be seen in frames of “victory or loss”, that it “does not matter if you worship Ram or Rahim, it's time to strengthen Bharat bhakti (patriotism).” Rahim is one of the names of Allah in Islam, meaning “Merciful”. He can afford to speak of nationalism above religious beliefs in the aftermath of victory, but his Hindutva supporters know that he has ...