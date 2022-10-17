JUST IN
Without ideology or loyalty: Arvind Kejriwal and his pursuit of power
Food growers can be processors too
Many roads lead to GST
Insurer must pay heed to surveyor's findings
India and the industrial metaverse
Everything you want to know about tokenisation
Press mute for Indian Muslims
An own goal: FIFA World Cup and human rights
Why Gen Z considers the full stop rude
KCR's countrywide reincarnation
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Reducing the legal burden, an insecure partner & more
Business Standard

Without ideology or loyalty: Arvind Kejriwal and his pursuit of power

Rajendra Pal Gautam, Tahir Hussain and Amanatullah Khan have joined a long list of colleagues who have been left high and dry by Kejriwal. They were, in the end, mere props in his pursuit of power

Topics
AAP | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi government

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

Aam Adami Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal traded in Mahatma Gandhi's pictures in his office for those of Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh to appeal to the voters of Punjab. So, his reaction to a recent Buddhist conversion event was nothing short of astounding.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 10:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.