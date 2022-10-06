Women directors: Companies not complying with Sebi rules is a worrying sign

The diversification of the board of directors of companies is positive for their performance. While such diversification could be in terms of academic qualification, skillset and expertise, gender diversification has emerged as an important factor in enhancing a company’s performance. A number of studies corroborate this, namely the ICAI Handbook on Role of Women Directors; and The Glass Ceiling-Research Report on Leadership Gender Balance in NSE-200 Companies, 2022, IIMA. Several jurisdictions in the world have adopted a legally binding or at least a nudging approach towards having women directors on the boards of public/listed companies.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 23:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU