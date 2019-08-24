Woodstock at 50

The last weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the defining event of the 1960s and the counterculture movement — the Woodstock rock festival, which was scheduled to be held between August 15 and 17, 1969, but spilled on to an extra day, with established stars and rookies who went on to become stars, performing, many of them, without remuneration.

It wasn’t just a rock festival though it was the culmination of all that symbolised the 1960s and its fleeting rebellion against the establishment and its conservative values, celebrating a new kind of music, the use and abuse of drugs, ...