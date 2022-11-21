JUST IN
Working class politics: A global puzzle
The right wing's appeal to the working poor has to do with the fact that economic insecurity has often been intertwined with cultural insecurity, which the right is in a better position to exploit

Pranab Bardhan 

Pranab Bardhan

The recent spectacular rise of extreme right-wing parties in Italy and Sweden and the squeaking narrow victory of Lula in Brazil have revived the puzzle that in the face of economic crisis and rising inequality, the working classes are often turning politically right, instead of left. This is as prevalent in developing countries as in the rich countries of North America and Europe. One difference between the two sets of countries may be that while in rich countries this trend is markedly among less-educated, older, and more rural workers, in some developing countries, say India, this is also the case for more educated, aspirational urban youth. The other difference between the two sets of countries is that working classes in developing countries are now in general more pro-globalisation than in developed countries—more pro-globalisation in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nigeria and India than, say, in France or the US, as surveys of attitudes to globalisation show.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 22:12 IST

