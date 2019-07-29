Worry about informal employment

The automobile industry is tiered in manufacturing and in distribution. There are automobile manufacturers, ancillary units, which themselves are quite tiered and then there are the distributors and showrooms. A fall in automobile demand can, as it already has, hit the entire chain.

All kinds of workers can be hit, but the most vulnerable are the contractual labour. The automobile industry engages contractual labour in a big way. Millions of jobs are at stake in this industry. According to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), the manufacture of motor vehicles, ...