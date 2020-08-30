JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: The ipse dixit problem, India's trade policy, and more
Business Standard

'Wounds in the loan-book are deep'

Indian economy is facing an unprecedented contraction in India's GDP in FY21, described as the "worst health and economic crisis in [the] last 100 years," by the RBI Governor

Loan repayment | Gross domestic product | Indian Banks

One of the largest loan restructuring exercises in Indian banking history will kick off in September 2020, with banks seeking to restructure Rs 4.5 trillion in loans by March 2021. This is against the backdrop of an unprecedented contraction in the Indian gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21, described as the “worst health and economic crisis in [the] last 100 years,” by the governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

To put this in context, banks had restructured Rs 4 trillion loans between 2001 and 2018 under the erstwhile Corporate Debt Restructuring scheme. Banks will need ...

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 20:24 IST

