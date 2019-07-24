Wrapped in mystery

A WhatsApp message flashed on the mobile screen a few days ago. Another financial scam waiting to explode, it said. By then, social media had begun talking about an impending bubble burst.

The chatter was prompted by Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal’s unusual step of pledging his shares to borrow more than $2 billion to buy back more shares from some of the investors in the firm. Let’s be clear. There’s no evidence, at this point, of any scam or bubble burst arising from the buy-back in the firm that aggregates hotel rooms in almost every nook and corner of the country as well as ...