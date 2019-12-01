Wrong R-Day chief guest?

What is the difference between inviting a head of government on a state visit and inviting him or her as chief guest on Republic Day? I would say the first is an established practice for furthering diplomatic and political relations with key governments and countries. That’s why Burmese military dictators, African tyrants and Islamic potentates are regularly welcomed. It’s their country we’re courting; their personality or character is of little concern.

The second invitation is very different. That’s because Republic Day has special significance. It’s an ...