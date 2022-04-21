Years of turmoil

It has now become clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a crisis that will swiftly blow over. Its consequences, not just for the geopolitical order but also for the global economy, will be felt for years to come.

Perhaps the most impactful of these consequences arises from Russia’s major position in the supply chain for oil and natural gas. It is particularly influential as a crude oil and pipeline gas exporter, but it also has an effect on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as coal markets. Thus, the commodity and energy space has been thrown into uncertainty for some ...