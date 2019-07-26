Yediyurappa's time has come... again

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyur-appa (he changed the spelling of his last name on astrological advice) is set to become chief minister of Karnataka for a fourth time. He has never been able to complete a full term as CM and this time might be no different. Here’s why.

First, the factual configuration of the Karnataka Assembly. Out of 225 members (224 elected and one nominated), there is one independent MLA, one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP). These three are H Nagesh from Mulbagal, N Mahesh from Kollegal ...