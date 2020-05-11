Yesterday's page turners

Sorting out a cupboard full of books sent across by her retired parents to keep or discard, a friend was awash with nostalgia at spotting paperbacks of Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier and Of Human Bondage by W Somerset Maugham. These are not the sort of titles stocked by airport bookshops today, yet for much of the 20th century, writers such as du Maurier and Maugham were at the top of their game.

Their output was prolific, sales seemingly invincible, and film adaptations by masters such as Alfred Hitchcock were adorned by the likes of Greta Garbo, Laurence Olivier and Bette Davis. A ...