You don't win silver, you lose gold

With the Olympics currently in progress, the concept of “counterfactual thinking” is very much in focus. In all athletic competitions, the gold medalist wins the competition; the silver medalist has a slightly lower achievement, and the bronze medalist has a still lower achievement.

One would surely expect that their happiness with their performance would mirror this order too, with the gold medalist being the happiest, followed by the silver medalist, and then the bronze winner. But that is not so. Strangely, research has proved that bronze medalists are invariably happier ...