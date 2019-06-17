Young women return to labour markets

Labour statistics from CMIE's Consumer Pyramids Household Survey for the period January-April 2019 shows a perceptible increase in the labour force participation rate of women in the age group 20-24 years. Female labour participation rate in this age group was 13.4 per cent during this period. This is the highest female labour participation rate in this age group since the September-December 2016 survey.

We believe that this is a significant development. Female labour participation rates had fallen across age groups after demonetisation in November 2016. The overall ratio has ...