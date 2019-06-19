12 documents you need to file your income tax return this year

Income return (ITR) filing season has begun for FY 2018-19. Don’t wait for the last date to file your i.e 31 July 2019, it is better to keep all the required documents up-to-date and handy. This will ensure a smooth sail when you file your returns.

Documents’ Checklist for filing



Given below is a list of all the documents that may be required while filing for the financial year (FY) 2018-19. Taxpayers can take a look at each of these pointers and keep them ready if they are applicable.

Form 16

Form 16 is a TDS certificate given by an employer. It provides the detailed break-up of the salary and the deducted on it. If the employer has deducted from the salary, it is mandatory to provide Form 16.



The new format of form 16 is in sync with the ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms prescribed for the financial year 2018-19. Form 16 includes 2 parts—Part A and Part B. Part A has the details, such as the tax deducted from the salary by the employer, Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employee, and PAN and TAN of the employer. Similarly, Part B consists of the information regarding salary break-up, such as exemption allowances and perquisites. The new format of form 16 is in sync with the ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms prescribed for the financial year 2018-19. Form 16 includes 2 parts—Part A and Part B. Part A has the details, such as the tax deducted from the salary by the employer, Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employee, and PAN and TAN of the employer. Similarly, Part B consists of the information regarding salary break-up, such as exemption allowances and perquisites.